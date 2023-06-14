(Abilene, Texas – June 14, 2023) – McMurry University announced that Larry Dockery, Director of Athletic Operations, has been named Interim Athletic Director (AD) effective immediately. In addition to serving as Interim AD, he will be promoted to Senior Associate Athletic Director. Dockery has served McMurry athletics for nine years. The university will launch the search for the athletic director position following the fall sports season. Dockery will serve in the interim AD role until a formal search is completed.

“Larry has continued to grow in his administrative role with McMurry, and we are pleased that he has accepted the interim role,” said McMurry University President Dr. Sandra S. Harper. “His commitment to the scholar-athletes is well known, and he will continue to work to enhance the scholar-athlete experience. I know that our athletes respect Coach Dockery and his commitment to advancing War Hawk athletics.”

“All glory to God. Accepting this position is such a great honor for my family,” said Larry Dockery. “I look forward to leading, representing, and supporting McMurry’s outstanding coaching staff as we work to guide scholar-athletes to success both in the classroom and on the field. Thank you to Dr. Harper and Sam Ferguson for this amazing opportunity. I look forward to getting started and working hard. Go, War Hawks!”

In his current role, Dockery oversees Game Day operations coordinating all facets of War Hawks athletics. Before moving into the operational position, he served as a wide receivers coach for McMurry. He also served as special teams coach for the Abilene Ruff Riders and Abilene Bombers of the Indoor Football League. Dockery earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and a Master of Science in Sports Administration from Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.