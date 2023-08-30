ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The McMurry War Hawks start the 2023 season on Thursday night.

Head coach Jordan Neal and his team are headed over to Little Rock, Arkansas to take on Birmingham Southern College.

The War Hawks expect this to be the season things get turned around.

Neal is working to grow his team and get the numbers up on Sayles Boulevard.

That is the key to success.

Neal said, “I really do think that it comes down to experience and maturity. I also think it’s a matter of depth. This is such a brutal conference and you line up against teams week in and week out that are physical, that are deep. They have a lot of juniors and seniors and we don’t have as many seniors as I’d like, but we’re getting there.

They are getting there.

The season is here. McMurry and Birmingham Southern College play in Little Rock on Thursday night at 6 p.m.