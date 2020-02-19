McMurry picked to win 2020 ASC Women’s Track and Field title

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry was selected to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference Women’s Track & Field Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Wednesday (February 19).

The War Hawks received 61 points and five out of eight first-place votes in the poll. They were the 2019 ASC runner-up.

Second in the poll was 2019 ASC Champion Hardin-Simmons with 58 points and three first-place votes. They were followed by last year’s third-place finisher LeTourneau with 48 points.

Rounding out the poll were East Texas Baptist (39); Concordia Texas (31); Louisiana College (19); Belhaven (17); and Ozarks (15).

Sixteen athletes are among those to watch in the 2020 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes nine who earned All-Conference honors, four event champions and three NCAA qualifiers.

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the NCAA Championship for the first time.

While the indoor season is winding down, outdoor track & field competition begins on February 28 when LeTourneau hosts the YellowJacket Invite.

The 2020 ASC Track & Field Championships will be held at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas April 16-18.

2020 ASC Preseason Women’s Track & Field Poll

Team (First) Points 2019 Championship Finish