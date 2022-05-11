RICHARDSON, Texas – In its five years as a program, McMurry University Softball has never had more than six all-conference selections in a single season. Until this year.
The American Southwest Conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday, honoring a McMurry program record nine players with all-conference recognition. The postseason awards and teams are voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Three War Hawks were voted to the all-conference second team – sophomore outfielder Angelica Abila, junior pitcher Jenna Lewis and senior third baseman Emily Michki. Michki is a two-time selection, while the former two are first-timers.
Abila was also named to the ASC All-Tournament team after helping the squad win its first postseason game in history. She led the team with a team-high .383 batting average and in hits (46), doubles (14), total bases (67), walks (15), runs (32), on-base percentage (.472) and stolen bases (7). She was never caught stealing and was one of three players to start all 39 games.
Lewis was the team’s ace with a 2.00 ERA, owning a 9-6 record with 16 appearances and 15 starts. She had 12 complete games with three shutouts while leading the team with 94.1 innings pitched. More impressively, she faced 405 batters and never threw a wild pitch. She had 95 strikeouts and was a two-time ASC Pitcher of the Week.
Michki was the senior leader on defense as one of three players to start every game. She hit .347 to rank second on the team and lead with 31 RBI. She also had four doubles, two triples and three homers.
Junior pitcher Kinleigh Stotts represented McMurry on the third team for her second-career honor. Stotts – the all-time leader in ASC Player of the Week awards for McMurry with four – tossed 17 games with 15 starts, owning a 2.96 ERA and 8-8 record through 80.1 innings. She had nine complete games and 44 strikeouts and just 14 walks.
McMurry had five players earn honorable mentions, including senior designated player Kasey Woolard. Woolard is the first McMurry player to earn three all-conference selections – all honorable mentions. Woolard hit .294 with 15 hits and eight RBI, including three multi-hit games.
Senior catcher Kayla Otis became a first-time honorable mention after batting .344 in 27 appearances and 18 starts. Otis led the team with four homers while adding four doubles, scoring 10 runs and driving home 14 runs. She started the season on an eight-game hitting streak and ended the year as McMurry’s Female Comeback Player of the Year across all sports at the 2022 Wally Awards.
Senior first baseman Jessika Truax earned an honorable mention following 27 appearances and 23 starts, batting .303 for the season with a perfect fielding percentage in 150 attempts. Sophomore shortstop Grace Duecker also earned an honorable mention, tying Truax with eight walks to rank third on the team. She started all 39 games in the infield and batted .281, ranking second on the team with 21 RBI. She and Truax combined for 11 doubles.
The final honorable mention was junior outfielder Brianna Martinez. She batted an even .300 average with 32 appearances and 22 starts. She went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI in a historic 24-0 win against Austin College. Martinez also sports a .957 fielding percentage and was a defensive force with her glove.
Truax, Duecker and Martinez join Otis as first-time selections.
2022 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams & Awards
Individual Awards
Player of the Year – Allie Gordon, Belhaven
Pitcher of the Year – Kennedy Carruth, Belhaven 2
Freshman of the Year – Ellie Jones, Belhaven
Newcomer of the Year – Courtney White, East Texas Baptist
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Milly Cesare, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Coaching Staff of the Year – Belhaven (Kevin Griffin – Head Coach; Courtney Fairley, McKenna Gillespie) 2
2 – Two-time award recipient
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Karis Hessert 3
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Royse City, Texas
|1B
|Ellie Jones
|Fr.
|Belhaven
|Nesbit, Miss.
|2B
|Mason McCord 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Greenville, Texas
|3B
|Tauryn Cummings 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Houston, Texas
|3B
|Allie Gordon 3
|So.
|Belhaven
|Macon, Ga.
|SS
|Tristen Maddox 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Mission, Texas
|OF
|Sarah Bledsoe
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Humble, Texas
|OF
|Lexi Harris 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Marquez, Texas
|OF
|Haley Hanson 2
|So.
|Belhaven
|Pelahatchie, Miss.
|DP
|Delanie Loya
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Austin, Texas
|UT
|Amber Thibodeaux
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Mont Belvieu, Texas
|P
|Kennedy Carruth 2
|So.
|Belhaven
|St. Francisville, La.
|P
|Kathryn Reed 2
|Sr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Axtell, Texas
|P
|Bayleigh Grogan 3
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Wimberley, Texas
|At-Large
|Courtney White (2B)
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Jonestown, Texas
|At-Large
|Jodie Vaughn (P) 3
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Andrews, Texas
|At-Large
|Gracey Baucom (P)
|So.
|Belhaven
|Purvis, Miss.
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Payslee Sims 3
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Greenwood, Texas
|1B
|Alysa Torres 2
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Pasadena, Texas
|2B
|Elissa Elliott 2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Emory, Texas
|3B
|Megan Todd 2
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Houston, Texas
|SS
|Erica Riley 2
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|League City, Texas
|OF
|Ashley Ambrosy 2
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Haslet, Texas
|OF
|Angelica Abila
|So.
|McMurry
|Lubbock, Texas
|OF
|Marlee Blackwell 4
|Sr.
|Belhaven
|Montrose, Miss.
|DP
|Kennedy Carruth 2
|So.
|Belhaven
|St. Francisville, La.
|UT
|Izzy Gutierrez 2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Belton, Texas
|P
|Jenna Lewis
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Hearne, Texas
|P
|Hannah Kelley 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Belton, Texas
|P
|Rachel Williams
|Gr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Lorena, Texas
|At-Large
|Nicole Peters (2B)
|Jr.
|UT Dallas
|Allen, Texas
|At-Large
|Emily Michki (3B) 2
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Mission, Texas
|At-Large
|Ashley Hallmark (OF) 2
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Burnet, Texas
Third Team
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Blakely Niles
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Cleveland, Texas
|1B
|Peyton Newman 2
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Bedford, Texas
|2B
|Sydney Runnels
|So.
|Belhaven
|Seminary, Miss.
|3B
|Aubrianna Salazar
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|SS
|Annika Canaba 3
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Alpine, Texas
|OF
|Mary Frances Ellis
|Fr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Waskom, Texas
|OF
|Camryn Hardin 2
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Alpine, Texas
|OF
|Avery Markley 2
|So.
|UT Dallas
|Plano, Texas
|DP
|Faith Fernandez
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Waco, Texas
|UT
|Mack Lucio
|Fr.
|Ozarks
|Bedford, Texas
|P
|Emilie Hoelscher
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Waco, Texas
|P
|Ashley Croft 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|Cypress, Texas
|P
|Kinleigh Stotts 2
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Covington, Texas
|At-Large
|Nadia Valverde (1B) 2
|Jr.
|Sul Ross State
|El Paso, Texas
|At-Large
|Sarah Polanco (OF)
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|El Paso, Texas
|At-Large
|Kylie Grisham (UT)
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Huntsville, Texas
Honorable Mention
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|University
|Hometown
|C
|Kayla Otis
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Abilene, Texas
|C
|Callie Poore
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Whitney, Texas
|1B
|Marin Musicant 2
|So.
|East Texas Baptist
|San Diego, Calif.
|1B
|Jessika Truax
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Liberty Hill, Texas
|3B
|Elisabeth Paul 2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|China Spring, Texas
|SS
|Macy Ziskin
|So.
|Belhaven
|Brookhaven, Miss.
|SS
|Milly Cesare 2
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Frisco, Texas
|SS
|Sarah Diessner
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Trophy Club, Texas
|SS
|Grace Duecker
|So.
|McMurry
|Fredericksburg, Texas
|OF
|Haley Henson
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Maypearl, Texas
|OF
|Bailey Eggleston2
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Spring, Texas
|OF
|Madison Forrester
|Jr.
|Howard Payne
|Kingwood, Texas
|OF
|Ellie Congalton
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Etiwanda, Calif.
|OF
|Brianna Martinez
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Yucaipa, Calif.
|OF
|Heather Rios
|Sr.
|Sul Ross State
|Corpus Christi, Texas
|OF
|Emilee Anderson
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|La Porte, Texas
|DP
|Julia Crofut
|Jr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Austin, Texas
|DP
|Kasey Woolard 3
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Temple, Texas
|UT
|Emma Adair
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Flower Mound, Texas
|P
|Bailey Richey 3
|Sr.
|LeTourneau
|Humble, Texas
|P
|Kylie Ruiz
|Fr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Harlingen, Texas
|P
|Natalie Parker
|So.
|Belhaven
|Denham Springs, La.
|P
|Haven Williams 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Teas
|P
|Kaylen Washington 2
|Jr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|P
|Aubrianna Salazar
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Abilene, Texas
|P
|Grason Long
|So.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Corrigan, Texas
|P
|Emilee Wade
|Fr.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Waco, Texas
2 – Two-time All-Conference
3 – Three-time All-Conference
4 – Four-time All-Conference