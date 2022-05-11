RICHARDSON, Texas – In its five years as a program, McMurry University Softball has never had more than six all-conference selections in a single season. Until this year.

The American Southwest Conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday, honoring a McMurry program record nine players with all-conference recognition. The postseason awards and teams are voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Three War Hawks were voted to the all-conference second team – sophomore outfielder Angelica Abila, junior pitcher Jenna Lewis and senior third baseman Emily Michki. Michki is a two-time selection, while the former two are first-timers.

Abila was also named to the ASC All-Tournament team after helping the squad win its first postseason game in history. She led the team with a team-high .383 batting average and in hits (46), doubles (14), total bases (67), walks (15), runs (32), on-base percentage (.472) and stolen bases (7). She was never caught stealing and was one of three players to start all 39 games.

Lewis was the team’s ace with a 2.00 ERA, owning a 9-6 record with 16 appearances and 15 starts. She had 12 complete games with three shutouts while leading the team with 94.1 innings pitched. More impressively, she faced 405 batters and never threw a wild pitch. She had 95 strikeouts and was a two-time ASC Pitcher of the Week.

Michki was the senior leader on defense as one of three players to start every game. She hit .347 to rank second on the team and lead with 31 RBI. She also had four doubles, two triples and three homers.

Junior pitcher Kinleigh Stotts represented McMurry on the third team for her second-career honor. Stotts – the all-time leader in ASC Player of the Week awards for McMurry with four – tossed 17 games with 15 starts, owning a 2.96 ERA and 8-8 record through 80.1 innings. She had nine complete games and 44 strikeouts and just 14 walks.

McMurry had five players earn honorable mentions, including senior designated player Kasey Woolard. Woolard is the first McMurry player to earn three all-conference selections – all honorable mentions. Woolard hit .294 with 15 hits and eight RBI, including three multi-hit games.

Senior catcher Kayla Otis became a first-time honorable mention after batting .344 in 27 appearances and 18 starts. Otis led the team with four homers while adding four doubles, scoring 10 runs and driving home 14 runs. She started the season on an eight-game hitting streak and ended the year as McMurry’s Female Comeback Player of the Year across all sports at the 2022 Wally Awards.

Senior first baseman Jessika Truax earned an honorable mention following 27 appearances and 23 starts, batting .303 for the season with a perfect fielding percentage in 150 attempts. Sophomore shortstop Grace Duecker also earned an honorable mention, tying Truax with eight walks to rank third on the team. She started all 39 games in the infield and batted .281, ranking second on the team with 21 RBI. She and Truax combined for 11 doubles.

The final honorable mention was junior outfielder Brianna Martinez. She batted an even .300 average with 32 appearances and 22 starts. She went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI in a historic 24-0 win against Austin College. Martinez also sports a .957 fielding percentage and was a defensive force with her glove.

Truax, Duecker and Martinez join Otis as first-time selections.

2022 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams & Awards



Individual Awards

Player of the Year – Allie Gordon, Belhaven

Pitcher of the Year – Kennedy Carruth, Belhaven 2

Freshman of the Year – Ellie Jones, Belhaven

Newcomer of the Year – Courtney White, East Texas Baptist

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Milly Cesare, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Coaching Staff of the Year – Belhaven (Kevin Griffin – Head Coach; Courtney Fairley, McKenna Gillespie) 2

2 – Two-time award recipient



First Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown C Karis Hessert 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Royse City, Texas 1B Ellie Jones Fr. Belhaven Nesbit, Miss. 2B Mason McCord 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Greenville, Texas 3B Tauryn Cummings 2 So. East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas 3B Allie Gordon 3 So. Belhaven Macon, Ga. SS Tristen Maddox 2 So. East Texas Baptist Mission, Texas OF Sarah Bledsoe So. East Texas Baptist Humble, Texas OF Lexi Harris 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Marquez, Texas OF Haley Hanson 2 So. Belhaven Pelahatchie, Miss. DP Delanie Loya Fr. East Texas Baptist Austin, Texas UT Amber Thibodeaux Fr. East Texas Baptist Mont Belvieu, Texas P Kennedy Carruth 2 So. Belhaven St. Francisville, La. P Kathryn Reed 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist Axtell, Texas P Bayleigh Grogan 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Wimberley, Texas At-Large Courtney White (2B) So. East Texas Baptist Jonestown, Texas At-Large Jodie Vaughn (P) 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Andrews, Texas At-Large Gracey Baucom (P) So. Belhaven Purvis, Miss.



Second Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown C Payslee Sims 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Greenwood, Texas 1B Alysa Torres 2 Jr. LeTourneau Pasadena, Texas 2B Elissa Elliott 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Emory, Texas 3B Megan Todd 2 Fr. UT Dallas Houston, Texas SS Erica Riley 2 So. Concordia Texas League City, Texas OF Ashley Ambrosy 2 Fr. UT Dallas Haslet, Texas OF Angelica Abila So. McMurry Lubbock, Texas OF Marlee Blackwell 4 Sr. Belhaven Montrose, Miss. DP Kennedy Carruth 2 So. Belhaven St. Francisville, La. UT Izzy Gutierrez 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, Texas P Jenna Lewis Jr. McMurry Hearne, Texas P Hannah Kelley 2 So. East Texas Baptist Belton, Texas P Rachel Williams Gr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Lorena, Texas At-Large Nicole Peters (2B) Jr. UT Dallas Allen, Texas At-Large Emily Michki (3B) 2 Sr. McMurry Mission, Texas At-Large Ashley Hallmark (OF) 2 Sr. Concordia Texas Burnet, Texas



Third Team

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown C Blakely Niles So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Cleveland, Texas 1B Peyton Newman 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Bedford, Texas 2B Sydney Runnels So. Belhaven Seminary, Miss. 3B Aubrianna Salazar So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas SS Annika Canaba 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Alpine, Texas OF Mary Frances Ellis Fr. East Texas Baptist Waskom, Texas OF Camryn Hardin 2 Sr. Sul Ross State Alpine, Texas OF Avery Markley 2 So. UT Dallas Plano, Texas DP Faith Fernandez Jr. Hardin-Simmons Waco, Texas UT Mack Lucio Fr. Ozarks Bedford, Texas P Emilie Hoelscher Fr. UT Dallas Waco, Texas P Ashley Croft 2 So. East Texas Baptist Cypress, Texas P Kinleigh Stotts 2 Jr. McMurry Covington, Texas At-Large Nadia Valverde (1B) 2 Jr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas At-Large Sarah Polanco (OF) Jr. Hardin-Simmons El Paso, Texas At-Large Kylie Grisham (UT) Fr. LeTourneau Huntsville, Texas



Honorable Mention

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown C Kayla Otis Sr. McMurry Abilene, Texas C Callie Poore Jr. LeTourneau Whitney, Texas 1B Marin Musicant 2 So. East Texas Baptist San Diego, Calif. 1B Jessika Truax Sr. McMurry Liberty Hill, Texas 3B Elisabeth Paul 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor China Spring, Texas SS Macy Ziskin So. Belhaven Brookhaven, Miss. SS Milly Cesare 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Frisco, Texas SS Sarah Diessner So. Hardin-Simmons Trophy Club, Texas SS Grace Duecker So. McMurry Fredericksburg, Texas OF Haley Henson Fr. Hardin-Simmons Maypearl, Texas OF Bailey Eggleston2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Spring, Texas OF Madison Forrester Jr. Howard Payne Kingwood, Texas OF Ellie Congalton So. Concordia Texas Etiwanda, Calif. OF Brianna Martinez Jr. McMurry Yucaipa, Calif. OF Heather Rios Sr. Sul Ross State Corpus Christi, Texas OF Emilee Anderson Sr. LeTourneau La Porte, Texas DP Julia Crofut Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas DP Kasey Woolard 3 Sr. McMurry Temple, Texas UT Emma Adair Fr. Hardin-Simmons Flower Mound, Texas P Bailey Richey 3 Sr. LeTourneau Humble, Texas P Kylie Ruiz Fr. Hardin-Simmons Harlingen, Texas P Natalie Parker So. Belhaven Denham Springs, La. P Haven Williams 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Teas P Kaylen Washington 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas P Aubrianna Salazar So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas P Grason Long So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Corrigan, Texas P Emilee Wade Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Waco, Texas



2 – Two-time All-Conference

3 – Three-time All-Conference

4 – Four-time All-Conference