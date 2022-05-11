RICHARDSON, Texas – In its five years as a program, McMurry University Softball has never had more than six all-conference selections in a single season. Until this year.

The American Southwest Conference announced its postseason awards Tuesday, honoring a McMurry program record nine players with all-conference recognition. The postseason awards and teams are voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Three War Hawks were voted to the all-conference second team – sophomore outfielder Angelica Abila, junior pitcher Jenna Lewis and senior third baseman Emily Michki. Michki is a two-time selection, while the former two are first-timers.

Abila was also named to the ASC All-Tournament team after helping the squad win its first postseason game in history. She led the team with a team-high .383 batting average and in hits (46), doubles (14), total bases (67), walks (15), runs (32), on-base percentage (.472) and stolen bases (7). She was never caught stealing and was one of three players to start all 39 games.

Lewis was the team’s ace with a 2.00 ERA, owning a 9-6 record with 16 appearances and 15 starts. She had 12 complete games with three shutouts while leading the team with 94.1 innings pitched. More impressively, she faced 405 batters and never threw a wild pitch. She had 95 strikeouts and was a two-time ASC Pitcher of the Week.

Michki was the senior leader on defense as one of three players to start every game. She hit .347 to rank second on the team and lead with 31 RBI. She also had four doubles, two triples and three homers.

Junior pitcher Kinleigh Stotts represented McMurry on the third team for her second-career honor. Stotts – the all-time leader in ASC Player of the Week awards for McMurry with four – tossed 17 games with 15 starts, owning a 2.96 ERA and 8-8 record through 80.1 innings. She had nine complete games and 44 strikeouts and just 14 walks.

McMurry had five players earn honorable mentions, including senior designated player Kasey Woolard. Woolard is the first McMurry player to earn three all-conference selections – all honorable mentions. Woolard hit .294 with 15 hits and eight RBI, including three multi-hit games.

Senior catcher Kayla Otis became a first-time honorable mention after batting .344 in 27 appearances and 18 starts. Otis led the team with four homers while adding four doubles, scoring 10 runs and driving home 14 runs. She started the season on an eight-game hitting streak and ended the year as McMurry’s Female Comeback Player of the Year across all sports at the 2022 Wally Awards.

Senior first baseman Jessika Truax earned an honorable mention following 27 appearances and 23 starts, batting .303 for the season with a perfect fielding percentage in 150 attempts. Sophomore shortstop Grace Duecker also earned an honorable mention, tying Truax with eight walks to rank third on the team. She started all 39 games in the infield and batted .281, ranking second on the team with 21 RBI. She and Truax combined for 11 doubles.

The final honorable mention was junior outfielder Brianna Martinez. She batted an even .300 average with 32 appearances and 22 starts. She went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI in a historic 24-0 win against Austin College. Martinez also sports a .957 fielding percentage and was a defensive force with her glove.

Truax, Duecker and Martinez join Otis as first-time selections.

2022 All-American Southwest Conference Softball Teams & Awards

Individual Awards
Player of the Year – Allie Gordon, Belhaven
Pitcher of the Year – Kennedy Carruth, Belhaven 2
Freshman of the Year – Ellie Jones, Belhaven
Newcomer of the Year – Courtney White, East Texas Baptist
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Milly Cesare, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Coaching Staff of the Year – Belhaven (Kevin Griffin – Head Coach; Courtney Fairley, McKenna Gillespie) 2
– Two-time award recipient
 
First Team 

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown 
Karis Hessert 3 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Royse City, Texas 
1B Ellie Jones Fr. Belhaven Nesbit, Miss. 
2B Mason McCord 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Greenville, Texas 
3B Tauryn Cummings 2 So. East Texas Baptist Houston, Texas 
3B Allie Gordon 3 So. Belhaven Macon, Ga. 
SS Tristen Maddox 2 So. East Texas Baptist Mission, Texas 
OF Sarah Bledsoe So. East Texas Baptist Humble, Texas 
OF Lexi Harris 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Marquez, Texas 
OF Haley Hanson 2 So. Belhaven Pelahatchie, Miss. 
DP Delanie Loya Fr. East Texas Baptist Austin, Texas 
UT Amber Thibodeaux Fr. East Texas Baptist Mont Belvieu, Texas 
Kennedy Carruth 2 So. Belhaven St. Francisville, La. 
Kathryn Reed 2 Sr. East Texas Baptist Axtell, Texas 
Bayleigh Grogan 3 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Wimberley, Texas 
At-Large Courtney White (2B) So. East Texas Baptist Jonestown, Texas 
At-Large Jodie Vaughn (P) 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Andrews, Texas 
At-Large Gracey Baucom (P) So. Belhaven Purvis, Miss. 

 
Second Team 

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown 
Payslee Sims 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Greenwood, Texas 
1B Alysa Torres 2 Jr. LeTourneau Pasadena, Texas 
2B Elissa Elliott 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Emory, Texas 
3B Megan Todd 2 Fr. UT Dallas Houston, Texas 
SS Erica Riley 2 So. Concordia Texas League City, Texas 
OF Ashley Ambrosy 2 Fr. UT Dallas Haslet, Texas 
OF Angelica Abila So. McMurry Lubbock, Texas 
OF Marlee Blackwell 4 Sr. Belhaven Montrose, Miss. 
DP Kennedy Carruth 2 So. Belhaven St. Francisville, La. 
UT Izzy Gutierrez 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Belton, Texas 
Jenna Lewis Jr. McMurry Hearne, Texas 
Hannah Kelley 2 So. East Texas Baptist Belton, Texas 
Rachel Williams Gr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Lorena, Texas 
At-Large Nicole Peters (2B) Jr. UT Dallas Allen, Texas 
At-Large Emily Michki (3B) 2 Sr. McMurry Mission, Texas 
At-Large Ashley Hallmark (OF) 2 Sr. Concordia Texas Burnet, Texas 

 
Third Team 

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown 
Blakely Niles So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Cleveland, Texas 
1B Peyton Newman 2 Sr. Hardin-Simmons Bedford, Texas 
2B Sydney Runnels So. Belhaven Seminary, Miss. 
3B Aubrianna Salazar So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas 
SS Annika Canaba 3 Sr. Sul Ross State Alpine, Texas 
OF Mary Frances Ellis Fr. East Texas Baptist Waskom, Texas 
OF Camryn Hardin 2 Sr. Sul Ross State Alpine, Texas 
OF Avery Markley 2 So. UT Dallas Plano, Texas 
DP Faith Fernandez Jr. Hardin-Simmons Waco, Texas 
UT Mack Lucio Fr. Ozarks Bedford, Texas 
Emilie Hoelscher Fr. UT Dallas Waco, Texas 
Ashley Croft 2 So. East Texas Baptist Cypress, Texas 
Kinleigh Stotts 2 Jr. McMurry Covington, Texas 
At-Large Nadia Valverde (1B) 2 Jr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas 
At-Large Sarah Polanco (OF) Jr. Hardin-Simmons El Paso, Texas 
At-Large Kylie Grisham (UT) Fr. LeTourneau Huntsville, Texas 

 
Honorable Mention 

Pos. Name Cl. University Hometown 
Kayla Otis Sr. McMurry Abilene, Texas 
Callie Poore Jr. LeTourneau Whitney, Texas 
1B Marin Musicant 2 So. East Texas Baptist San Diego, Calif. 
1B Jessika Truax Sr. McMurry Liberty Hill, Texas 
3B Elisabeth Paul 2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor China Spring, Texas 
SS Macy Ziskin So. Belhaven Brookhaven, Miss. 
SS Milly Cesare 2 Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Frisco, Texas 
SS Sarah Diessner So. Hardin-Simmons Trophy Club, Texas 
SS Grace Duecker So. McMurry Fredericksburg, Texas 
OF Haley Henson Fr. Hardin-Simmons Maypearl, Texas 
OF Bailey Eggleston2 So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Spring, Texas 
OF Madison Forrester Jr. Howard Payne Kingwood, Texas 
OF Ellie Congalton So. Concordia Texas Etiwanda, Calif. 
OF Brianna Martinez Jr. McMurry Yucaipa, Calif. 
OF Heather Rios Sr. Sul Ross State Corpus Christi, Texas 
OF Emilee Anderson Sr. LeTourneau La Porte, Texas 
DP Julia Crofut Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Austin, Texas 
DP Kasey Woolard 3 Sr. McMurry Temple, Texas 
UT Emma Adair Fr. Hardin-Simmons Flower Mound, Texas 
Bailey Richey 3 Sr. LeTourneau Humble, Texas 
Kylie Ruiz Fr. Hardin-Simmons Harlingen, Texas 
Natalie Parker So. Belhaven Denham Springs, La. 
Haven Williams 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Teas 
Kaylen Washington 2 Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas 
Aubrianna Salazar So. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas 
Grason Long So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Corrigan, Texas 
Emilee Wade Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Waco, Texas 

 
– Two-time All-Conference
– Three-time All-Conference
– Four-time All-Conference 