RICHARDSON, Texas – For a second straight year, McMurry University Athletics broke a school record for academic all-conference selections as the American Southwest Conference announced 214 War Hawks on the list Wednesday afternoon.

The 214 ASC selections for McMurry are the most in one athletic season in school history. Last season, McMurry set the record with 206 selections.

All 16 ASC championship sports are eligible, as well students assisting with athletic training and media relations. Combined with 11 swimmers from the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference announced in June, McMurry finishes with 225 total academic all-conference selections.

To be eligible for ASC Academic All-Conference honors, student-athletes must have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) after the spring semester.

A total of 1,808 student-athletes from 11 member and four affiliate institutions have been recognized academic all-conference by the American Southwest Conference for the 2021-22 school year.

Elias Garcia McMurry Jr. Multimedia & Graphic Design Houston, Texas Elijah Gregory McMurry Fr. Physics w/Engineering Billings, Mont. Michael Imariagbe McMurry So. Human Health Science Houston, Texas Aaron Ramos McMurry Fr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. El Paso, Texas

Jaren Ulibarri McMurry So. Exercise Science Farmington, N.M.

Lydia Ramirez McMurry Sr. Exercise Sci. & Human Perf. Fort Worth, Texas

