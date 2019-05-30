McMurry receives a pair of SAAC ASC Sportsmanship awards

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 29, 2019 - RICHARDSON, Texas – Two teams from McMurry University were recognized by the conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee as recipients of the American Southwest Conference SAAC Team Sportsmanship awards for the 2019 spring sport seasons, with baseball and women's tennis claiming the honor.

McM Baseball was the co-recipient and is the first time the War Hawks have received the award. Women's Tennis represented the ASC West Division and is receiving the honor for the second time, having also done so in 2017.

Seven member institutions were recognized across all the spring sports.

The SAAC Team Sportsmanship award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches and fans throughout the season. The spring 2019 awards are presented in baseball, men's golf, women's golf, softball, men's tennis, women's tennis, men's track & field and women's track & field with each of the 13 campus SAACs voting within the sports it sponsors.

The 2018-19 academic year represented the 12th year that the ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship Award has been presented.