JACKSON, MISS. – Sometimes the stars from the Lone Star State are bright during the afternoon or at night.

Southern Athletic Association member Millsaps College saw this first hand at Harper Davis Field Saturday, Sept. 9. McMurry University rushed for five scores, went to the air for two others, and converted a field goal attempt on offense to 53 points, the program’s most in a game since 2016.

The story continued on defense for the Maroon and White. Four interceptions, a sack, five pass break-ups, and four quarterback hurries limited their hosts to two points at Harper Davis Field, setting the scene for the largest margin of victory (53-2) for the War Hawks since 2012.

Head coach Jordan Neal’s squad, moving to 1-1 on the season, was guided by the arm and feet of freshman quarterback Jess Hoel on offense. The Abernathy, Texas, native went over 200 yards for a second successive outing to move over the 500-yard mark for the season. He helped account for three touchdowns, throwing for two and running for one. Senior running back Jack Ishmael (Paradise, Texas) hit paydirt twice on the ground, while 13 different receivers got involved in the passing attack with freshman Walker Mulkey (Flower Mound, Texas) and junior running back Drew Hagler (Anson, Texas) earning scoring receptions.

Defensively, assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Will Snyder’s troops had just as many hands involved in the winning recipe. Senior defensive back Chris Baker (Arlington, Texas), junior defensive back Timothy Leatherman (Ingram, Texas), freshman defensive back Braden Williams (Katy, Texas) and sophomore defensive back Kimani Smith (Austin, Texas) all picked off Millsaps’ aerial attack. Williams added a sack and three tackles to his sterling resume.