McMurry Selected as 2020-21 ASC Sports Information Department of the Year

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry has been recognized as the 2020-21 American Southwest Conference Sports Information Department of the Year as selected by the conference directors of sports information.

The War Hawks’ staff is led by Director of Athletics Communications & Operations Mike Ezekiel, who has spent two years in the role. He is assisted by Tiffany Taylor.

“We are all so proud of Mike and Tiffany for the ways they serve our scholar-athletes and staff,” said McMurry Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson. “They pulled off hosting 89 home events in 82 days last spring, which is an impressive feat in itself. What is most impressive is that they never once complained about the workload and served our campus in other ways all the while. There are incredible SIDs in the ASC, so all of us at McMurry are proud to see Mike and Tiffany recognized by this esteemed group. Tiffany and Mike are blessings to McMurry and deserving of this honor.”

The McMurry staff manages media activities for the 21 athletic programs. They utilize a mix of tools within the sports information operation to publicize the student-athletes and Athletics Department — online via McMurrySports.com and multiple social media channels, live stream game presentations, and statistical and historical services.

“This honor means the world to our department,” said Ezekiel. “Nothing we do is possible without the outstanding leadership at McMurry University, our supportive colleagues, and most importantly, the scholar-athletes we have the privilege of promoting. This award is a testament to the hard work of Tiffany Taylor, our work study students and the various people that help us who are dedicated to creating a great experience. I’m truly blessed to work at McMurry University and in the American Southwest Conference – both of which include some of the best colleagues I’ve ever worked with.”

The 2020-21 year marks the 13th time the ASC Sports Information Department of the Year award has been presented since being instituted for the 2008-09 academic year.