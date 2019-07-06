McMurry set to begin Neal era in 2019

The McMurry War Hawks are getting ready to start a new era.

Jordan Neal takes over at head coach on Sayles Boulevard in 2019.

The former Cooper and HSU quarterback is the only new head coach in the American Southwest Conference, and he takes over a program that’s just 14-35 in the last five seasons.

Neal is planning to start turning that around this year.

The War Hawks are undergoing a major rebuild with just a handful of starters back from last season’s 2-8 team.

McMurry opens 2019 in San Antonio on September 5th against Trinity.

McMurry is expected to finish seventh, and Howard Payne is on the War Hawks heels in eighth place. The HSU Cowboys are picked second behind Mary Hardin-Baylor.