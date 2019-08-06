McMurry softball Clay Shoot set for August 31

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Softball will host its Second Annual Clay Shoot August 31 at Abilene Clay Sports. Proceeds will help benefit the McM softball team.

The cost is $200 per two-man team, with a $1,000 top prize. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded using Lewis scoring. Additional games and prizes include a $25 miss and out game, a $50 safety shoot game (two-man team) and a $25 best individual overall prize. The winner of the additional contests will take home 70 percent of the pot. Random number prizes will also be awarded.

Registration the day of the shoot opens at 10:30 a.m. with the first rotation at 11 a.m. and the second rotation at 1 p.m. Joe Allen’s Bar-B-Que will be providing lunch.

Abilene Clay Sports is located at 1102 E Spur 707. To register online, visit http://join.mcm.edu/sb-clay19.

For more information, contact Sean Slavin at slavin.sean@mcm.edu or (325) 423-0049 or David McNally at mcnally.david@mcm.edu or (325) 733-7425.