ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Softball added another feather to its cap on Saturday, winning its first American Southwest Conference series of the season with a 4-2 win over Sul Ross State at Edwards Field.

The War Hawks improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play with today’s win, as they took two of three from the Lobos. Meanwhile, Sul Ross begins its season 1-2 overall and in conference.

This win’s significance goes beyond this season, as McMurry defeated Sul Ross in a softball series for the first time ever. Sul Ross entered with a 8-1 record in the all-time series prior to the two losses this weekend – as McMurry began its program in 2018.

All of McMurry’s scoring came in the first inning, as the team plated four runs. The big inning began with back-to-back errors, allowing both Angelica Abila and Grace Duecker to reach. That set the table for senior Emily Michki, as she drove home Abila and put two in scoring position with a double off the left field wall.

The rally continued as Duecker was driven in by Cayleigh England, then sophomore Jesse Stephenson ripped a triple over the right fielder’s outstretched glove to bring home Michki. Senior Jessika Truax doubled home Stephenson after that with a double in the gap.

The string of runs forced Sul Ross to bring in its ace – Jodie Vaughn – who kept McMurry off the board the rest of the way.

The four runs proved to be enough for senior pitcher Madison Morgan, who had the best outing of her career. She pitched all 7.0 innings for her first complete game victory in four years, allowing just two runs with one earned. He scattered nine hits, but forced SRSU to strand seven runners.

Her catcher, Kelsey Ahart, played a huge factor in the win as she threw out three runners trying to steal.

McMurry finished with six hits – three of which were of the multi-base variety. Joining Michki, Stephenson and Truax in the hit column were Abila, Ahart and Mercedes Camacho with singles.

The War Hawks look to conquer another historically-tough opponent next week as they travel to Mary Hardin-Baylor. The three-game set begins Friday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. in Belton, Texas.