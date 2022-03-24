The McMurry Softball program was created five years ago, and with each passing season the team continues to grow, develop, and become more competitive.

There are 12 seniors on this years roster, and their combined experience helps the War Hawks go toe to toe with their opponents, in one of the toughest division three conferences in the country.

“This program is going to go very far. It’s going to go really far especially the way that is has been, and even if it doesn’t happen this year, then it’s definitely going to happen another year, and to know that we were a part of the group that helped push everybody else, and to sky rocket them. Especially from the low that we were at, the absolute rock bottom. It’s definitely awesome,” said Kayla Otis.

“The best part of this year has been seeing these 12. Seeing them bond together, them work together, them fight and show the love that they have for this game. These kids talk about how they’re not ready for it to be over. We’ve got five weeks. We’re going to show the world,” said David McNally.

McMurry started out the season on fire, but they are currently riding a five game losing streak.

This team believes they have what it takes to get back on track and complete for the conference title.

“I think the wins we have had in the past have just come to show what we can do as a team, and I think that we learn from it all. From our wins and from our losses, and I think that we just need to push a little bit harder, and work a little bit harder back and there, and I think we got it,” and Emily Michki.

“It would mean a lot to get the ring, all of that kind of stuff, but at the end of the day just to know that the place that I came from starting out, and to where I am now. It’s cool just knowing that,” said Kayla Otis.

The War Hawks are about to start a six game home stand against UT Dallas and Belhaven, which gives McMurry the opportunity to pick up some key wins in conference play to help regain some of the momentum they had to start the season.