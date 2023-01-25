McMurry University received 114 points towards a fifth-place mark on the 2023 American Southwest Conference’s coaches and sports information directors preseason softball listing, released Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Head coach Dave McNally’s War Hawks trailed preseason favorite East Texas Baptist University, Mary-Hardin-Baylor, Hardin-Simmons, and UT-Dallas. The Maroon, Black, and White were among six programs gaining 100-or-more poll points.

The conference also announced its Preseason Players Watch List with the team chart. McMurry’s representatives are senior pitcher Jenna Lewis (Hearne, Texas) and junior outfielder Angelica Abila (Lubbock, Texas). The pair each received all-league awards at the end of the 2022 slate.