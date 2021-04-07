McMurry Softball receives first NFCA Top 25 vote in program history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – McMurry University Softball achieved another milestone moment in its four-year history on Tuesday, receiving its first-ever vote for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 poll.

Though outside the rankings, today marks the first time the War Hawks have been nominated by a member of the NFCA Division III Top 25 Committee.

The War Hawks are 14-6 overall and 10-5 in the American Southwest Conference. Last year, the team finished 13-2 before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.

“We had a great year last year, but we knew we had to find our identity for this year,” said McMurry head coach David McNally, the program’s first hire in 2018. “We’ve come a long way and now we’re establishing that identity. We’ve made tremendous progress since the first week. Everything is starting to come together.”

McMurry is one of six schools outside the Top 25 to receive at least one vote, joining Misericordia (4), St. Scholastica (4), Millikin (1), Stevenson (1) and Trine (1).

Fellow American Southwest Conference members East Texas Baptist (#4) and Belhaven (#10) are currently ranked in the poll. The War Hawks own two wins over ETBU and one against Belhaven – all at home.

“We’ve played a very tough schedule with great opponents, and that has brought out the best us,” McNally said. “This group has been working hard and we’re starting to hit our stride. I’m proud of what this team has accomplished so far and look forward to keeping that momentum rolling.”

The War Hawks have also won ASC Pitcher of the Week three-straight times thanks to sophomore Kinleigh Stotts, who owns a 1.63 ERA in 43.0 innings this season.

McMurry is currently on a four-game win streak following a three-game road sweep of Howard Payne University last weekend. Stotts had two saves and a win in the circle, while the War Hawks posted 30 runs over the three-game set. Senior Ashley McClellan led the team with nine hits against HPU and won ASC Hitter of the Week.

The War Hawks return to Edwards Field on Friday, April 9 to kick off a six-game home stand.

The first series of the home stretch is against Concordia Texas, which begins with a Friday doubleheader at 3 p.m. Saturday’s single-game finale is set for 12 p.m.