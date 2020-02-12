McMurry Softball reschedules First Pitch Ceremony for Feb. 14

ABILENE, Texas. – McMurry University Softball will open a historic season this weekend in Abilene, as the team will play Southwestern (Texas) at the newly-opened Edwards Field on Friday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.

McMurry Softball will enter its third season of existence in 2020, but more importantly, will have its own on-campus facility to host games going forward. The War Hawks are scheduled to host 20 games at Edwards Field, including the first seven games of the season pending the future scheduling of Trinity (Texas).

To celebrate the opening of Edwards Field, McMurry University has announced a First Pitch Ceremony set to begin at 2:30 p.m. All fans are invited to attend.

Additionally, the first 200 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative McMurry War Hawks hat.

Prior to the official first pitch, a handful of people instrumental in the creation of the new facility will address the crowd. Additionally, the stadium’s namesake, Murray and Kathi Edwards, will be on hand to greet the team and toss the first pitch.

The ceremony will take place at home plate for everyone in the stands to witness. The game will begin following the conclusion of the ceremony, with first pitch set for around 3 p.m.

The new stadium is located on the corner of Sayles Blvd. and South 17th St., adjacent to McMurry Baseball’s Walt Driggers Field and Aldersgate United Methodist Church.