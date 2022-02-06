SAN ANTONIO – McMurry University Softball displayed a good balance of hitting and pitching in its season-opening doubleheader Sunday afternoon, taking both games over Trinity University Texas in San Antonio.

The War Hawks (2-0) wound up on the right side of a pitching duel in game one, earning a 2-0 win behind the arm of junior transfer Jenna Lewis. In game two, McMurry turned up the heat and tamed the Tigers (0-2) with a 9-3 victory.

Game 1: McMurry 2, Trinity 0

Jenna Lewis made her McMurry debut a memorable one, tossing 7.0 shutout innings in the circle with just three hits and one walk allowed. She also struck out 10, to boot.

Lewis had an early lead to work with, as the War Hawks scored their first run just two at-bats into the season. After Angelica Abila walked her way on from the leadoff spot, fellow sophomore Jesse Stephenson laid down a sacrifice bunt. An errant throw to first base allowed Abila to score from second.

With a 1-0 lead, Lewis went to work in the bottom half. She allowed a leadoff walk, then retired eight straight before Trinity tallied its first hit on a two-out single. Lewis responded with a strikeout to strand the runner.

In the fourth, McMurry found offense in the form of singles and errors. Cayleigh England reached on an error to lead off the frame. Brianna Martinez replaced her on the base paths and would later come around to score on an RBI single by sophomore Kate Casey.

Trinity reached runners in the final three innings, but were unable to advance past second base as Lewis held on for her first complete game shutout as a War Hawk.

McMurry had four hits – two of which came from Casey. Seniors Jessika Truax and Kelsey Ahart accounted for the other two, with Truax hitting an early double and Ahart singling in the run-scoring fourth inning.

Game 2: McMurry 9, Trinity 3

McMurry’s offense put on a show in the second game despite a slow start, tallying 13 hits in a 9-3 win.

The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead through one inning, but the War Hawks broke through with a pair of runs in the third. Senior Emily Michki singled home Abila to tie things up, then England brought home Michki with a single of her own.

Things broke open in the fourth inning, as McMurry posted five runs. The rally started with one on and two outs, as Michki singled home Abila for a second time to make it 3-1. Kasey Woolard and Camille Scott drew walks to load the bases after that, setting up clutch-hitter Grace Duecker to single home two runs. Sydney King and Kayla Otis kept the streak alive with back-to-back singles, driving home two more.

In the late innings, McMurry added insurance with an RBI groundout by Jessie Ramirez and an RBI double by Duecker. Duecker finished 2-for-4 with three RBI.

Junior pitcher Kinleigh Stotts picked up the win with 5.0 innings, allowing just two runs with one earned on five hits. Senior Madison Morgan finished the game in her hometown of San Antonio, tossing the final two frames.

Abila led the team with three hits and three runs, while Michki, Duecker and Otis added a pair.

On Deck

Conference play begins quickly for McMurry, as they welcome Sul Ross State to Edwards Field on Feb. 11-12. Friday’s doubleheader begins at 3 p.m. and Saturday’s finale starts at noon. This series will serve as McMurry’s home opener.