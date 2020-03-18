McMurry sweeps ASC Player of the Week awards in tennis

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry University Tennis swept the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week awards, with senior Zach Miller earning the men’s honor and freshman Hope Turner claiming the women’s award.

Miller won 6-4, 6-0 at number three singles as the McM men defeated the College of St. Scholastica 6-1 in their final match in Florida.

It is Miller’s second career Player of the Week award.

Turner earned her first career award after picking up a 6-0, 6-3 win at number six singles against the Saints, while also winning 8-3 at number one doubles with junior Claire Hillyer.

McM defeated CSS 6-1.



Women’s tennis finished the season 8-4, while men’s tennis went 5-9 on the shortened campaign.