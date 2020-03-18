1  of  48
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Albany ISD Anson ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Clyde CISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

McMurry sweeps ASC Player of the Week awards in tennis

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry University Tennis swept the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week awards, with senior Zach Miller earning the men’s honor and freshman Hope Turner claiming the women’s award.

Miller won 6-4, 6-0 at number three singles as the McM men defeated the College of St. Scholastica 6-1 in their final match in Florida.

It is Miller’s second career Player of the Week award.

Turner earned her first career award after picking up a 6-0, 6-3 win at number six singles against the Saints, while also winning 8-3 at number one doubles with junior Claire Hillyer.

McM defeated CSS 6-1.

Women’s tennis finished the season 8-4, while men’s tennis went 5-9 on the shortened campaign.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports