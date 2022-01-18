McMurry Swimming announces additional meet to close regular season

ABILENE, Texas – Last week, McMurry University Swimming announced that its men’s and women’s teams would not be competing due to health and safety protocols. That event has led to more changes to the schedule, head coach Arthur Wang announced Tuesday.

The War Hawks will no longer be competing at Colorado College on Jan. 21-23 in Colorado Springs. Instead, the team will join Williams Baptist for a three-way meet at University of the Ozarks on Saturday, Jan. 29 in Clarksville, Ark.

The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Championships remains set for Feb. 16-19 in Garland, Texas.

