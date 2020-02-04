McMurry Tennis sweeps ASC West awards

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry University Tennis swept the the American Southwest Conference West Division Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week this week, with Carlos Martinez and Gabrielle Ellwanger each taking home the honor.

Martinez and Ellwanger each went 4-0 in the first two matches of the season.

Martinez started his weekend with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win at number one singles against East Texas Baptist, and followed it up with a 6-2, 6-4 win at number one over LeTourneau. In doubles play, Martinez teamed with Chase Daniell at number one for an 8-7 (7-4) win at ETBU and 8-5 win at LETU.

Ellwanger did not drop a set as she helped the War Hawks go 2-0 on the opening weekend. At number three singles, Ellwanger posted a 6-2, 6-4 win over East Texas Baptist before claiming a 6-0, 6-1 win over LeTourneau.

Ellwanger paired with partner Neah Garza for an 8-3 win over ETBU and an 8-0 win over LETU at number two doubles.

This is the third career Player of the Week award for Martinez, while it is the first career award for Ellwanger.

McMurry hosts its home opener this weekend, with both teams playing Dallas Baptist at 3 p.m. The men will also have a match Saturday at 10 a.m. against Midwestern State.