McMurry University Announces New Director of Athletics Communications and Operations

Mike Ezekiel has been named McMurry University’s Director of Athletics Communications and Operations beginning July 29, and will oversee all athletic communications, social and digital media, and the website for the War Hawks 21-sport intercollegiate programs comprised of 450 scholar-athletes. He joins McMurry following his time at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee.

“We are fortunate to have attracted a talented professional with Division I experience like Mike. He has extensive athletics communications experience and is well-versed in social and digital media platforms,” said Dr. Sam Ferguson, Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics.

Ezekiel brings skills and experiences in traditional print and broadcast roles working with a Division I athletics program, as well as minor league baseball serving as media relations assistant and public-address announcer. He also served as a staff writer and sports editor for university newspapers, and hosted and operated the podcast “Varsity Talk,” covering prep football. He served as a weekly guest commentator on public radio shows in Florence, Alabama and Johnson City, Tennessee. His work experience as a writer, broadcaster, and statistician combined with sports marketing skills brings depth of experience to McMurry.

“His on-camera experience will enhance our digital presence in alignment with the overall university marketing strategy. He comes highly recommended by respected administrators in the industry. Adding to his value, we are excited that Mike brings his Christian values and scholar-athlete-first perspective that aligns with our mission of Developing Champions for Life. This is great news for McMurry University!”

“I am elated to join the Abilene community as the newest member of the McMurry War Hawk family. I would like to thank Dr. Sandra Harper, Dr. Sam Ferguson and the entire McMurry staff for entrusting me with such an incredible opportunity at the stage in my career,” said Ezekiel. “I have a strong passion for building positive relationships and promoting the excellent scholar-athletes of a campus, and I look forward to revealing those stories to the Big Country and beyond. It’s great to be a War Hawk.”

Ezekiel earned a bachelor of science in Mass Communications (Journalism Multimedia) from the University of North Alabama and his master’s in Sport Management from East Tennessee State University. He was named the department of communications most outstanding student at University of North Alabama. He has served in multiple capacities including ETSU’s Media Relations Graduate Assistant, Media Relations Assistant/PA Announcer for the Kingsport Mets/NY Mets Organization and Broadcaster/Sports Information for UNA Athletics.