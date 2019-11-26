McMurry Volleyball earns Team Sportsmanship award

ABILENE, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Team Sportsmanship awards for Fall 2019 on Tuesday, as McMurry’s volleyball program earned a spot on the list.

The SAAC Team Sportsmanship award honors the member institution in each ASC championship sport that best displays positive qualities of sportsmanship and fair play from its student-athletes, coaches and fans throughout the season.

This season marks the second time that McMurry Volleyball has earned the honor, with the last time coming in 2016. The last two War Hawk programs to earn the honor were both baseball and women’s tennis in Spring 2019.

The McMurry volleyball team finished 18-10 overall and 8-7 in conference play.

The Fall 2019 SAAC Team Sportsmanship awards are presented in men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball with each of the 12 member SAACs voting within the sports it sponsor.

Seven institutions and eight programs were honored this semester. Joining McMurry as co-West winners for volleyball was Sul Ross State, while East Texas Baptist earned the award for the East Division.

The ASC SAAC Team Sportsmanship award is presented for the 13th year during the 2019-20 sport seasons. The winter award recipients will be announced following completion of the men’s and women’s basketball championships.