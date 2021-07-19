McMurry Volleyball earns USMC/AVCA Academic Team Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United States Marine Corps (USMC) and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released its Team Academic Award winners on Monday, announcing McMurry University as one of the recipients.

To qualify, the collective team must average at least a 3.30 GPA or better for the entire academic school year. McMurry’s volleyball team averaged a 3.31 GPA.

Additionally, the War Hawks had 12 academic all-conference selections recognized by the American Southwest Conference.

Freshman Addyson Tiffin achieved a 4.0 GPA both semesters this year, while sophomore Adile Leal was named the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete for McMurry Volleyball with a 3.92 GPA.

For the USMC/AVCA award, NCAA Division III broke the all-time record for teams with 233 recognized in 2021.

Across all levels – including NCAA, NAIA, two-year colleges, collegiate men’s teams, high school teams and collegiate beach volleyball teams – there were 1,275 teams recognized.