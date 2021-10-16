McMurry Volleyball sweeps Howard Payne on Homecoming, 3-0

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry University Volleyball handled business and won its third straight match, wrapping up its Homecoming week with a commanding 3-0 victory over Howard Payne in Abilene on Saturday.

Prior to the match, McMurry (7-9, 5-8 American Southwest Conference) honored seniors Tyler Richardson, Megan Martinez and Myranda Salcedo with a special pregame ceremony.

McMurry 3, Howard Payne 1 (25-12, 25-11, 25-15)

Summary: McMurry had a 39-18 kill advantage and made quick work of the Yellow Jackets (2-16, 1-11 ASC) by allowing just 24 points on the afternoon. The team also committed just eight errors for a high .320 attack percentage. The War Hawks used 10 blocks to assert defensive dominance, led by Addyson Tiffin with five and Megan Martinez and Bri Garcia with four each. Kaylie Vasil led in kills once again with 14 – nine more than any other player – while Madison Cuellar had a team-high 19 digs. Myranda Salcedo led the way with 20 assists.

Set 1: McMurry sprinted out to a 14-5 lead in the opening frame, setting the tone for the entire match. The War Hawks finished with 12 kills and just two errors for a .323 percentage, while holding Howard Payne to eight kills and seven errors. Vasil had seven of her 14 kills in this set.

Set 2: The War Hawks continued rolling with a 9-0 run to open set two. Later on, HPU made it 21-11, but two more Vasil kills and a couple errors across the net allowed McMurry to finish the set. McMurry finished with 13 kills and four errors, while limiting HPU to only five kills. Much like the first set, Vasil led the way with seven kills before passing the torch for the third set.

Set 3: McMurry had a game-high 14 kills in the third set to clinch the match, once again holding HPU to just five. A young core of freshmen and sophomores started the third set and once again jumped out to an early lead. HPU scored four in a row to chip into the deficit at 13-8, but McMurry never panicked and used a 7-0 run late to make it 23-11. In that run, Martinez, Brooke Cox, Jaycee Dinkins and Alyssa Whitaker all had kills. Cuellar, Tiffin, Salcedo, Haygen Fleming and Addison Kimberling also had at least one kill in the set.

UP NEXT

The War Hawks will play back-to-back road games on Tuesday and Wednesday as they travel to Concordia Texas (Oct. 19) and Mary Hardin-Baylor (Oct. 20). Both games begin at 6 p.m.