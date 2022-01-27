RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry was selected to win the 2022 American Southwest Conference Women’s Track & Field Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Thursday (January 27).

The War Hawks, who their 13th ASC Championship in 2021, received 61 points and five of the eight first place votes.

Second in the poll was 2021 runner-up Hardin-Simmons with 56 points and two first-place votes. They were followed by fourth-place finisher LeTourneau with 43 points.

Rounding out the poll were East Texas Baptist (39); Concordia Texas (32); Belhaven (28/1); UT Dallas (17); and Ozarks (9).

Sixteen athletes are among those to watch in the 2022 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes 11 who earned All-Conference honors in 2021 and two award winners.

Outdoor competition is scheduled to begin on February 26.

The 2022 ASC Track & Field Championships will be held at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas May 5-7.

2022 ASC Preseason Women’s Track & Field Poll

Team (First) Points 2021 Championship Finish 1. McMurry (5) 61 1st 2. Hardin-Simmons (2) 56 2nd 3. LeTourneau 43 4th 4. East Texas Baptist 39 3rd 5. Concordia Texas 32 5th 6. Belhaven (1) 28 6th 7. UT Dallas 17 7th 8. Ozarks 9 8th



2022 Athletes to Watch

Name Events Cl. Team Hometown Jelecia Brown Throws Fr. Belhaven Jackson, Miss. Bayli Luke * Sprints Sr. Concordia Texas Houston, Texas Bianca Bagwell * Mid Distance So. Concordia Texas Winnie, Texas Chisom Bright-Osigwe * Sprints/Jumps So. East Teas Baptist Mesquite, Texas Tia Steen-Baker * Sprints Gr. East Texas Baptist Pflugerville, Texas Kennadie Ransberger * Pole Vault Jr. East Texas Baptist Waco, Texas Keni Fisher * Jumps/Sprints Gr. Hardin-Simmons Buna, Texas Kylah Holland Distance So. Hardin-Simmons Clyde, Texas Logan Haller * Jumps Sr. Hardin-Simmons Austin, Texas Tashianna Gray Sprints/Jumps Fr. LeTourneau Longview, Texas Sierra Benner * Mid Distance Jr. LeTourneau Tyler, Texas Kaitlyn Reed Multi Fr. LeTourneau White Oak, Texas Kelby Tidwell * H Multi Sr. McMurry Post, Texas Ellie Ryan * O Throws Jr. McMurry Early, Texas Jazmin Chacon * Distance So. McMurry El Paso, Texas Madylin Herrera Mid Distance Fr. UT Dallas Fort Worth, Texas

2021 All-Conference *

2021 Hight Point Athlete H

2021 Outstanding Field Athlete O