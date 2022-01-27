RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry was selected to win the 2022 American Southwest Conference Women’s Track & Field Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Thursday (January 27).
The War Hawks, who their 13th ASC Championship in 2021, received 61 points and five of the eight first place votes.
Second in the poll was 2021 runner-up Hardin-Simmons with 56 points and two first-place votes. They were followed by fourth-place finisher LeTourneau with 43 points.
Rounding out the poll were East Texas Baptist (39); Concordia Texas (32); Belhaven (28/1); UT Dallas (17); and Ozarks (9).
Sixteen athletes are among those to watch in the 2022 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes 11 who earned All-Conference honors in 2021 and two award winners.
Outdoor competition is scheduled to begin on February 26.
The 2022 ASC Track & Field Championships will be held at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas May 5-7.
2022 ASC Preseason Women’s Track & Field Poll
|Team (First)
|Points
|2021 Championship Finish
|1. McMurry (5)
|61
|1st
|2. Hardin-Simmons (2)
|56
|2nd
|3. LeTourneau
|43
|4th
|4. East Texas Baptist
|39
|3rd
|5. Concordia Texas
|32
|5th
|6. Belhaven (1)
|28
|6th
|7. UT Dallas
|17
|7th
|8. Ozarks
|9
|8th
2022 Athletes to Watch
|Name
|Events
|Cl.
|Team
|Hometown
|Jelecia Brown
|Throws
|Fr.
|Belhaven
|Jackson, Miss.
|Bayli Luke *
|Sprints
|Sr.
|Concordia Texas
|Houston, Texas
|Bianca Bagwell *
|Mid Distance
|So.
|Concordia Texas
|Winnie, Texas
|Chisom Bright-Osigwe *
|Sprints/Jumps
|So.
|East Teas Baptist
|Mesquite, Texas
|Tia Steen-Baker *
|Sprints
|Gr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Kennadie Ransberger *
|Pole Vault
|Jr.
|East Texas Baptist
|Waco, Texas
|Keni Fisher *
|Jumps/Sprints
|Gr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Buna, Texas
|Kylah Holland
|Distance
|So.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Clyde, Texas
|Logan Haller *
|Jumps
|Sr.
|Hardin-Simmons
|Austin, Texas
|Tashianna Gray
|Sprints/Jumps
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|Longview, Texas
|Sierra Benner *
|Mid Distance
|Jr.
|LeTourneau
|Tyler, Texas
|Kaitlyn Reed
|Multi
|Fr.
|LeTourneau
|White Oak, Texas
|Kelby Tidwell * H
|Multi
|Sr.
|McMurry
|Post, Texas
|Ellie Ryan * O
|Throws
|Jr.
|McMurry
|Early, Texas
|Jazmin Chacon *
|Distance
|So.
|McMurry
|El Paso, Texas
|Madylin Herrera
|Mid Distance
|Fr.
|UT Dallas
|Fort Worth, Texas
2021 All-Conference *
2021 Hight Point Athlete H
2021 Outstanding Field Athlete O