McMurry War Hawks prepared for shortened regular season

Second-year head coach Jordan Neal and the War Hawks are back on the field.

Their four game regular season in the ASC starts with a home game against Sul Ross State.

The short season means every team has to come out of the corner swinging because one loss means a shot at a conference title is all but gone. That means the War Hawks have to be ready to go every week.

Daniel Zarzoza said, “They’re real important. The first four signify if you get to play for a conference championship or not and you know that’s the goal. Conference championship every year. That’s what we want as a team, that’s what our coaches want and they push us to it. Winning those first four is gonna mean if we get to play for that, if we get that ring or not.”

Head Coach Jordan Neal said, “We’re not gonna treat it any differently, every game is the same to us wether it’s in the spring or in the fall, again we’re just grateful to have the chance to get out there and show the gains we feel like we’ve made, we’ve got a lot of experience comming back.”

The War Hawks and Sul Ross meet at Moore Stadium on February 6th. Every team has an open week to make up any game lost because of Covid-19.