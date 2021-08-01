McMurry women’s basketball coach resigns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – McMurry University’s head women’s basketball coach Densman-Roes has resigned, Vice President for Student Affairs and Intercollegiate Athletics Sam Ferguson announced on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by McMurry University, Coach Densman-Roes resigned to spend more time with family.

Densman-Roes – a 2004 graduate of McMurry – completed six seasons as the program’s head coach.

“We are grateful for Coach Roes’ six years of service and wish her well in her future endeavors,” said Ferguson. “She gave us some good seasons as head coach and developed some quality scholar-athletes during her tenure. We know she will continue to make an important impact in the lives of young people moving forward, especially so for her own children.”

Densman-Roes not only coached the War Hawks from 2015-2021, but also competed as a scholar-athlete for both the women’s basketball program and the track & field program.

Following two seasons as a women’s basketball player from 2002-04, she stayed with the program as an assistant under the program’s all-time winningest coach Sam Nichols. As an assistant, Densman-Roes helped McMurry to a 94-22 record, a .810 win percentage and three-consecutive appearances in the NCAA Division III postseason tournament from 2005-2008.

“I made one of the hardest decisions in my professional career this week and have decided to resign from my position as head women’s basketball coach at McMurry,” Densman-Roes said. “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to have had my dream job, but the best dream job lies before me as I will be staying at home to be a full-time wife and mother.

“As much as I love basketball and impacting young women, I love my family 10 times more. Being able to give them 100% of my time and focus is a blessing I couldn’t turn away. I am extremely excited for this next journey, I am beyond thankful for McMurry University and my time there and for the relationships I have with so many wonderful players and families that are still a part of my life today. Thank you to all who have supported me, my family and our women’s program. It’s been a great ride!”

As head coach, Densman-Roes finishes with a 46-96 career record.

In 2017-18, she was named the American Southwest Conference West Division Coach of the Year after guiding the team to a second place finish in the division and its first winning record since 2011-12. The team went 13-12 overall and 11-6 in the ASC that season.

Ferguson said the search for Densman-Roes’ replacement will begin immediately.

“We will work quickly to bring a quality coach to our program,” Ferguson said. “With the opening of practice only two months away, it will be our priority to fill this position quickly with someone who we know will offer our scholar-athletes a great experience and commit to our mission of Developing Champions for Life!”