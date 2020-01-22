McMurry women picked 3rd in ASC Tennis

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced the Women’s Tennis Preseason Poll Wednesday, with McMurry University Women’s Tennis picked third in the ASC West Division in a vote by the league’s head coaches.

In addition, juniors Claire Hillyer and Morgan Parnell have been named to the ASC Preseason Watch List.

McMurry received 50 points in the poll, trailing only Hardin-Simmons and Concordia Texas. HSU received eight first-place votes and collected 63 points, while Concordia claimed the other four first-place votes and had 60 points.

Rounding out the West Division, Mary Hardin-Baylor tallied 36 points, with Howard Payne and Sul Ross State receiving 26 and 18 points, respectively.

“On the women’s side, I felt like it would be a close vote for the top three in the standings,” explained Head Coach Bryan Rainwater. “Our ladies had an awesome fall season and we are looking forward to continuing to improve throughout the spring. We feel we have a veteran team, but we are also excited to see what some of our freshmen can do and how they will impact the program.”

In the East Division, UT Dallas received all 12 first-place votes and 72 points. Following UTD were East Texas Baptist (57 points), LeTourneau (46), Belhaven (32), Ozarks (30) and Louisiana College (15).

Hillyer moves up to the number one line after last season at number two. After going 11-7 last year, including 5-1 in conference, Rainwater is ready for Hillyer to take that next step.

“We are looking forward to big things from junior Claire Hillyer who has moved up to the number one singles spot,” Rainwater said. “Claire had a great fall in singles and teamed up with freshman Hope Turner to have some big doubles wins, as well.”

Parnell joins the rotation after playing just two matches a year ago. She went 2-0, playing single matches at numbers five and six.

“We are looking forward to having Morgan in the lineup for the first time to get a chance to prove what she can do,” said Rainwater.

McMurry opens the season January 31 at 3 p.m. at East Texas Baptist, with the home opener scheduled for February 8 against Dallas Baptist.