McMurry women slips late at Sul Ross State

ALPINE, Texas – The McMurry University women’s basketball team was on the cusp of snapping its losing streak and earning an important American Southwest Conference win Thursday evening, but came up short at Sul Ross State, 77-64, in Alpine, Texas.

The War Hawks (9-13, 2-11 ASC) led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Lobos (6-16, 4-9 ASC) worked back ahead by halftime. The game saw 11 lead changes, but momentum shifted to Sul Ross in the final minutes as the home team ended on a 12-1 run.

Despite the loss, McMurry shot 25-58 from the floor to finish at 43.1 percent. McMurry also went 3-10 from the arc. Sul Ross separated itself at the charity stripe, shooting 22-27 from the line, while McMurry finished efficient but without as much quantity at 11-15.

Freshman Destiny Mathews and senior Skyler Reyna paced the offense, scoring over 70 percent of McMurry’s points. Mathews finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, both team highs. The Palestine, Texas native went 9-14 from the floor and 5-6 from the free throw line.

Reyna added 22 points, shooting 9-20 from the field and 2-4 behind the arc. Reyna led the team with 32 minutes and added four rebounds.

McMurry has now lost nine in a row and will look to break the skid on Saturday at Howard Payne. Tipoff from Brownwood is scheduled for 1 p.m.