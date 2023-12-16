ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Warhawks remain undefeated in American Southwest Conference play after a 12-point victory against the UT Dallas Comets.

Emily Holland scored above 30 points for the second time this season. The Guard/Forward shot 50 percent from the field, 90 percent from the FT line, and played all 40 minutes.

Kylie Flippen also had a phenomenal afternoon. The Sophomore guard notched a season-high 24 points along with three steals.

The Warhawks upgrade their record to 7-1. They play University of the Ozarks on Monday, December 18th.