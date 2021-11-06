McMurry Women’s basketball edged at the buzzer, 79-76

SEGUIN, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball nearly played spoiler on the road for the second straight night, but were unable to get a shot at the buzzer and fell 79-76 at Texas Lutheran on Saturday.

For the second straight game, McMurry (0-2) worked its way back from a large second half deficit and gave itself a chance in the final seconds. This time, the War Hawks trailed by as many as 12 points late in the second half, but had a chance to force overtime with two ticks remaining.

Down 77-68 with 39 seconds to go, McMurry sparked its comeback with made free throws and forced turnovers at the other end. TLU also missed some crucial free throws in that span.

Junior Taya Bridges drew a foul with four seconds to go and sank both her free throws, making it 78-76. TLU inbounded it successfully and was fouled immediately, but only made one of its two free throws. Mathews grabbed the rebound and McMurry Head Coach Drew Long called a quick timeout, but the team could not convert at the buzzer.

Junior Destiny Mathews had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way, recording double-doubles in back-to-back road games. Tonight is also her fourth straight double-double dating back to last season. Junior transfer Azallee Johnson added 19 points on 8-9 shooting.

McMurry opened the contest on a 6-0 run, coming from a successful and-one by Mathews and a three-pointer by Aubrey Guerra. That lead would hold through most of the first quarter, but then TLU chipped away and held a 19-17 lead after the first frame.

The War Hawks started the second quarter with another quick run – this time sparked by newcomers – following a layup by Johnson and a triple from freshman Rylee Evans. The Bulldogs then took control and built a 10-point lead by halftime.

In the second half, McMurry worked its way back to a four-point deficit at 59-55, but let the game slip back into double-digits. The largest deficit came at 75-63 with 1:52 to go in the fourth quarter, but a gritty-performance by McMurry down the stretch set up an improbable finish.

The War Hawks shot 28-59 from the field (47.5 percent), scoring 42 points in the paint. TLU scored more from behind the arc, making 8-21 (38.1 percent) while holding McMurry to 4-17 (23.5 percent).

McMurry will hold its home opener next Friday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. against Southwestern inside Kimbrell Arena.