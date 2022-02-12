RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball faced UT Dallas for the first time this season Saturday, falling 69-46 to the Comets in the final road game of the regular season.

Eleven War Hawks scored and all 17 player that traveled earned minutes in Saturday’s game. Freshman Emily Holland led with 10 points and four rebounds, while sophomore Kristin Salas added six on two three-pointers.

Juniors Valery Alvarado and Taya Bridges added four points each and combined for five blocks.

Paris Kiser led UTD with 13 points, while Anna Jefferson-Polk had seven points and 10 rebounds.

McMurry moves to a 2-19 overall record, while UT Dallas improves to 12-6 overall and 11-4 in American Southwest Conference play.

The War Hawks look to end the season on a high-note next weekend, beginning at home with Howard Payne on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 will be the team’s Senior Day as they face Sul Ross State at 1:00p.m.