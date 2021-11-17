McMurry Women’s basketball team edged at Austin College, 60-56

SHERMAN, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball came up on the wrong end of another close road contest on Wednesday night at Austin College, falling 60-56 in non-conference action.

Neither team led by more than single digits in a game that saw seven tied scores and three lead changes. Austin College (1-2) was able to create an eight-point edge early in the fourth quarter and held on with strong free throw shooting – making 26 of 35 from the line (74.3 percent).

McMurry (0-5) pulled within two on a fast break layup by junior transfer Azallee Johnson, making it 52-50 with 2:08 to go. From there, Austin College iced the game from the line, making good on eight of its final 10 trips to the line.

Ahead 58-54 with the shot clock off, AC missed on its second free throw. The stray miss ended up with the offense, allowing the ‘Roos to close the game for good.

Junior Destiny Mathews led McMurry with her third double-double of the season, scoring 14 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Johnson added 11 points on 4-6 shooting and seven rebounds, while fellow junior Taya Bridges had 10 points and five boards, finishing 6-8 at the line.

The War Hawks outshot their opponent from everywhere on the court except the free throw line, going 18 for 50 from the floor (60 percent) compared to 15 of 54 for the ‘Roos (27.8 percent). Both teams did the majority of its field goal scoring within the arc, with McMurry shooting 2-8 behind the arc and AC going 2-22.

McMurry transitions to American Southwest Conference play next, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 23 against crosstown rival Hardin-Simmons. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. inside McMurry’s Kimbrell Arena.