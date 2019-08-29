McMurry Women’s Cross Country picked to win ASC

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry was selected to win the 2019 American Southwest Conference Women’s Cross Country Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Wednesday (August 28).

The War Hawks received 109 points and three out of 11 first-place votes in the poll. They were the 2018 ASC runner-up.

Second in the poll was 2018 ASC Champion Hardin-Simmons with 108 points and five first-place votes. They were followed by last year’s third-place finisher UT Dallas with 98 points and three first-place votes.

Rounding out the poll were East Texas Baptist (83); LeTourneau (81); Mary Hardin-Baylor (70); Concordia Texas (60); Ozarks (44); Sul Ross State (27); Belhaven (25); and Louisiana College (21).

Nine runners are among those to watch in the 2019 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes three who earned All-Conference honors, including last year’s individualist medalist, senior Alexis Segura from LeTourneau, the ASC Freshman of the Year Almalisseth Rodriguez of East Texas Baptist and three-time First Team All-Conference selection Sydney Tencate of Hardin-Simmons.

Belhaven has completed its final year of transition into Division III athletics and will be eligible for the NCAA Championship for the first time

Regular season races will begin Friday, August 30. The ASC Cross Country Championship is scheduled for November 2 and will be hosted by McMurry in Abilene at the ACU Cross Country Course.