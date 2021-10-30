McMurry Women’s Cross Country team wins second ASC Championship, men earn bronze

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – For the first time since 2006 and just the second-time ever, McMurry Women’s Cross Country is the American Southwest Conference champion.

The War Hawks dominated with six all-conference finishers and 26 points, led by sophomore Jazmin Chacon as the individual medalist with a 6K time of 23:17.2. She is the fifth runner in program history to win the individual title. Her sister, Janeth Chacon, finished second at 23:28.1.

“I am so happy for the women to get to experience this moment together and to see their hard work pay off,” said head coach Rexi Parcells. “Jazmin and Janeth did exactly what we talked about and showed confidence by running to front from the get-go. They set the race up perfectly for the rest of our women.”

Additionally, the men’s team had a great race and finished third overall with five lifetime personal records. The men were led by Gabriel Sanchez, who earned second-team all-conference with a Top 14 finish.

“I am so proud of the way the men competed today,” Parcells said. “They had a great start and finished the race on empty. We had five men with lifetime PRs and another five within 20 seconds of lifetime PRs on a tough, muddy course. Additionally, I am happy for Gabriel Sanchez for stepping up and getting second team all-conference in his first championship race. He was aggressive and kept pressing when the race got tough.”

On the women’s side, both Chacon sisters and Jasmin Mendez earned first team all-conference honors, as Mendez finished seventh overall with a time of 24:42.4. She was also named the ASC Newcomer of the Year.

Right behind her was freshman Ashley Shea in eighth place, landing second team all-conference honors. Fellow freshmen Aubrie Brannon and Simona Hamilton joined her for all-conference honors with respective 11th and 12th place finishes.

“It has been fun to watch Jazmin’s confidence rise this year and run to the front from the start,” Parcells said. “I am so happy for her to go home being both an individual and team champion. Janeth ran a PR on a tough course and was closing in on and pushing Jazmin the entire race. Jaz, Ashley, AB and Simona ran gutsy races and were all well-deserving of their all-conference honors.”

Last season, McMurry had six runners in the top 34. This year, the team had 12. Freshman Trinity Martinez finished 18th and Katelyn Hernandez rounded out the Top 20. They were joined by good performances from Jacee Dinkins (25th), Caitlin Crow (29th), Jasmine Hunter (30th) and Jaycee Brannon (34th).

“I am so proud and happy for all of our women,” Parcells said. “They all played a key role in winning this championship. Their grit is exemplified by their improvement in conference championship placement and personal records set today. I believe this is just the beginning for this team.”

Coach Rexi Parcells and her assistant, Corey Koch, were named the ASC Women’s Cross Country Coaching Staff of the Year.

On the men’s side, LeTourneau took home the crown with 34 points, followed by UT Dallas with 45. The War Hawks locked into third with Top 30 performances from all six scorers, finishing comfortably ahead of Hardin-Simmons in fourth with 129 points.

“We had a big improvement in placement from last year,” Parcells added. “Last year, we had six men in the Top 53. This year, we had nine in the Top 34. These men are hungry to win a championship. If they keep their competitive spirit and stay committed to the process, I can see it happening in the near future.”

Sophomores Abram Maldonado and Tripp Collins were key contributors this year with Top 20 finishes, scoring second and third for the team. Right in the mix with them was freshman Ethan Turner with a 22nd place finish.

Veteran runner John Zuniga Jr. remained close-by with a 24th place finish, just five seconds behind Turner to round out the top five scorers. True freshman Marcos Tellez placed 26th in his first conference meet with a 28:25.3 time.

The three-man pack of rookies Patrick Esparza, Aaron Hinojosa and Eduardo Garcia placed in the 32-34 spots, showing the team’s depth in a field of 77 runners.

Both teams now turn their attention to NCAA Regionals, which is set for Nov. 13 in Claremont, Calif. The top-two teams in each regional earn an automatic spot at the NCAA Championships (Nov. 20) in Louisville, Ky.