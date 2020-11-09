McMurry Women’s Soccer announces season opener for February 10, 2021

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Athletics announced its updated women’s soccer schedule on Monday afternoon in coordination with the American Southwest Conference’s scheduling system.

The current schedule consists of seven conference games, beginning at home on February 10, 2021 against Concordia Texas at Wilford Moore Stadium. The ASC season will span approximately two months, coming to a fever pitch on April 10, 2021 with the ASC Women’s Soccer Championship final.

“We are excited for the release of our schedule,” said head coach Charles Nobles, the reigning ASC Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year. “First and foremost, we must thank the American Southwest Conference, Dr. Harper, Sam Ferguson and McMurry University for making this happen. This upcoming season is one we are all looking forward to. We’re excited to continue the success from last year and integrate our new players that will carry on the torch for our program. We have a great mixture of youth and experience, and this group is really special to be around. We look forward to representing our University and showing everyone why McMurry is a special place to play soccer.”

The conference has been split into two divisions for the 2021 spring season – East and West. The War Hawks will play in the West Division with defending champion Hardin-Simmons, Howard Payne, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Concordia Texas and Sul Ross State.

The remaining teams – Belhaven, East Texas Baptist, LeTourneau, Louisiana College, Ozarks and UT Dallas – make up the East Division.

All times and dates are subject to change and could be limited by capacity. More games could also be added to the schedule at a later date. Mask wearing and social distancing procedures will be announced prior to the season opener.

