KANSAS CITY – McMurry Women’s Soccer celebrated National Soccer Day with an achievement Thursday, as the United Soccer Coaches announced its College Team Academic Award recipients Thursday.

The War Hawks’ women’s soccer team posted a 3.30 GPA in the 2021-2022 academic year. The award honors teams with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Under head coach Charles Nobles, McMurry has won the USC College Team Academic Award in each of the last five seasons. In addition, the program placed 19 players on the American Southwest Conference academic all-conference team.

While getting the job done in the classroom, the War Hawks have also succeeded on the pitch. Since 2019, the program boasts an impressive 61.2 winning percentage with a 25-14-10 record and two postseason wins. Last season, the program finished with an 11-5-3 record and an ASC Semifinal appearance.

In addition to those successes, the women’s soccer program also won the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics & Sportsmanship Award, which honors teams that had zero red cards and 50 percent or less yellow cards in relation to games played. McMurry was one of just two ASC schools to earn the award.