McMurry Women’s Soccer earns Team Ethics & Sportsmanship Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The United Soccer Coaches recognized McMurry University’s women’s soccer program this offseason as a recipient of the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Bronze Award, announced Tuesday.

The award acknowledges teams across the country that “exhibit fair play, sporting behavior and adherence to the laws of the game.” To qualify, a team must have zero red cards on the season and 50 percent or less yellow cards in relation to games played.

In total, only 193 teams earned a team ethics and sportsmanship award across the nation, including both the high school and college levels.

The War Hawks, led by Coach Charles Nobles, had just nine yellow cards over 19 matches in 2021. McMurry was one of two American Southwest Conference schools to qualify for the award, joining University of the Ozarks.

On the field, McMurry finished with an 11-5-3 record, an ASC Championship Semifinal appearance and a record seven all-conference honorees.