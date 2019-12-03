McMurry Women’s Soccer places three on All-Region teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – McMurry University Women’s Soccer had three players named All-West Region, announced by the United Soccer Coaches Monday.

The three War Hawk honorees are junior midfielder Sky Reynolds, senior defender Karleigh Alsip and sophomore midfielder Meriah Sikora. Reynolds was named to the second team, while Alsip and Sikora earned third team honors.

“To see our program get honored with three players in All-Region is an amazing achievement and shows just how far we have come!” explained Head Coach Charles Nobles. “I believe I get to work with some of the best players in the country every day and to see others value them as well is very special.”

Reynolds was second on the team in both points (22) and goals (8). She scored the first goal in McM women’s soccer postseason history against LeTourneau in the ASC quarterfinals, and added an assist later in the game and a goal against Hardin-Simmons in the semifinals. She led the team with six assists, and recorded a hat trick against Belhaven. Among the ASC, she tied for ninth in points, tied for 10th in goals and tied for fourth in assists. Reynolds also earned All-ASC second team laurels for the second consecutive season.

“Sky is an unbelievable leader and player. She always puts in the extra work and is one of the most intelligent and talented soccer players I have ever met,” Nobles said.

Alsip helped anchor a McM defense that posted a record nine shutouts and allowed just 17 goals for a 0.77 goals allowed average, the fewest ever in a season. She also tallied four goals and an assist, including the tying goal in the final seconds in the season opener at Huston-Tillotson. Additionally, Alsip was named first team All-ASC.

“The Karleigh Alsip story is one a book should be written about. I am so proud of all that she has accomplished,” Nobles said.

In addition to All-Region honors, Sikora garnered All-ASC accolades for the second straight season after earning honorable mention honors as a freshman. Sikora scored her first career goal in the win over East Texas Baptist, and added another against Howard Payne. She also tallied two assists on the year. But Sikora makes her living by controlling the midfield, and being a physical presence for the McM defense. She hardly ever came off the field, as she led the War Hawks in minutes played.

“Meriah does so many things that stats may not show but she is instrumental in our success and her work ethic is unmatched,” Nobles said.

This is the first time that women’s soccer has had any player named All-Region by the United Soccer Coaches.

“All three of these women have earned this distinction with their mindset and hard work. Needless to say, I am proud of them and the entire program because it takes an entire team to get individuals noticed,” said Nobles.