RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry Softball’s sophomore left fielder Angelica Abila was named the American Southwest Conference Co-Hitter of the Week on Monday for her efforts in a three-game sweep of Howard Payne this past weekend.

Abila is a first-time weekly award winner. She is only the third McMurry player to earn Hitter of the Week in the program’s young history, joining former teammate Ashley McClellan and current teammate Kelsey Ahart on the exclusive list.

The sophomore from Lubbock finished 6-for-11 at the plate this week with four doubles and six RBI. She also had two walk-off hits.

Perhaps Abila’s biggest knock came in the bottom of the seventh of game two, as the War Hawks trailed 3-2 and were down to their final out. Abila stepped it and skied one over the centerfielder to bring home the tying and winning run with a walk-off RBI double.

In the series opener, Abila also doubled home the game-ending run in a 9-1 mercy rule victory.

Abila leads the team with a .353 batting average and has started all 34 games as the team’s primary leadoff hitter. She also ranks fourth in the ASC with a team-high 12 doubles.

The War Hawks wrap up the regular season at Concordia Texas in Austin on April 29-30. The American Southwest Conference Tournament begins May 5-7. McMurry clinched a guaranteed postseason berth with its sweep of Howard Payne.