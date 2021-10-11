McMurry’s Ashland Hansen earns ASC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – Senior midfielder Ashland Hansen was named the American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday – totaling five points in two wins for McMurry over the weekend.

Hansen scored two goals and one assist in victories over University of the Ozarks on Thursday and UT Dallas on Saturday. Both goals came on penalty kicks – one in each game – while her assist came on the game-winning goal against Ozarks in a 4-0 win.

Additionally, Hansen’s play on both sides of the ball helped McMurry defeat UT Dallas for the first time in school history – a 4-2 final. UT Dallas had won the previous 17 meetings before Saturday’s loss.

A product of Wichita Falls High School in Wichita Falls, Texas, Hansen has four goals and three assists for 11 points so far this season. The senior ranks second on the team in points and goals, while ranking third in assists.

Hansen is only the third player from McMurry to win ASC Offensive Player of the Week. The last player to win it was Sky Reynolds last spring on February 16, 2021.

Also, Hansen is the second McMurry player with a weekly award this season, joining sophomore goalkeeper Cortlynn Boone who won the defensive award last week.

The War Hawks own an 8-2-2 overall record and are undefeated in their last nine games, including seven wins and two draws. They also ride a three-game win streak into this week and will put it on the line Thursday, Oct. 14 against Howard Payne. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. in Abilene.