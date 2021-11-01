McMurry’s Boone collects another ASC Defensive Player of the Week award

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the second time this season, sophomore goalkeeper Cortlynn Boone represents McMurry as the American Southwest Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.

The former Argyle High School standout had the game of her life on Friday against regular-season ASC champion Hardin-Simmons, making history with a 1-0 shutout victory. She recorded seven saves and fought off six corners against a potent offense in desperation.

Boone now has three wire-to-wire shutouts, playing all 90 minutes. She has two more shutouts in games where she played all meaningful minutes and has been part of seven total shutouts this season.

Shutting out the Cowgirls is no easy feat. The last team to keep them off the scoreboard was Southwestern on Sept. 11 in non-conference play. As far as conference opponents, UT Tyler was the last ASC team to blank HSU back in 2015.

The win for McMurry was historic – marking the first time in 22 meetings the War Hawks were able to beat HSU. The Cowgirls – who have won 18 straight ASC championships – had not lost a conference game since 2015 and have lost just five games in conference play since joining in 1996.

For more program history, Boone is the first goalkeeper in program history to win ASC Defensive Player of the Week more than once. Earlier this season, she joined Chanel Felder (Sept. 17, 2012) and Cindy Villasana (Oct. 8, 2018) as one of only three McMurry keepers to win the award.

Boone is also one of just two players in program history to win multiple weekly awards, joining senior teammate Meriah Sikora on that exclusive list.

McMurry begins the ASC Championship tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 2 against Howard Payne. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wilford Moore Stadium in Abilene.

This will be just the second time McMurry has hosted a quarterfinal round match – the first coming in 2019 with a 2-1 win over LeTourneau.