McMurry’s Bourke earns ASC honor

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry University Men’s Golf senior Elliot Bourke has been named the American Southwest Conference Co-Men’s Golfer of the Week, it was announced by the league office Wednesday.

Bourke led McMurry to its second consecutive win to open the season and tied for individual medalist honors at the Rockwind Links Intercollegiate this past weekend. After a first round 69

(-3), he shot an even par 72 in round to for a 3-under 141.

Par-5s were kind to Bourke, as he finished at 4-under on those holes. He tied for second on both par-3s and par-4s, finishing even on par-3s and 1-over on par-4s. He had eight birdies and 23 pars over the two days.

This is the first career ASC Golfer of the Week award for Bourke. McM has now taken the first two Golfer of the Week awards of the year.

McMurry is back on the course Sunday and Monday at the Tunica National Invitational at Tunica National Golf Course in Tunica, Mississippi.