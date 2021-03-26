McMurry’s Cammie Petree, impact felt both on and off the court

The best coaches not only stack up wins and create a culture of sustained success, but they also have an immeasurable impact on their players in more ways than one.

Loving, caring, and inspirational. All words players use to describe McMurry University Head Volleyball Coach Cammie Petree.

Petree recently broke legendary basketball coach Hershel Kimbrell’s all time wins record of 448 games. A record that stood for 31-years.

Petree says she has nothing but the utmost respect for Kimbrell, and the impact he is had on other program on campus, including her own.

“I love Coach Kimbrell. After he retired he would come and sit up in the stands, and the girls would run over there, and he would talk to them, and pour his wisdom into them,” said Petree.

Players say they are proud of Coach Petree for breaking the record, because of what it means now that a woman is the winningest coach in the history of this McMurry University Athletics, and the impact that can have on female athletes for generations to come.

Senior Setter Brynn Wilson says, “She’s not only our coach, she’s our role model in all aspects of life.”

Junior Setter Myranda Salcedo added, “Looking up to Coach Petree and her succeeding in all that stuff as a woman, makes me feel like I can do anything as a nurse as well.”

“I hope to be an inspiration. I know that for myself, I have been inspired by women that have gone before me. I mean, I had the opportunity to work with Barbara Crousen, and Bev Ball, and wow, who gets to do that? I did,” said Petree.

Coach Petree says the players she has been fortunate enough to coach all these years have changed her life in more ways than one, and she is happy she had to chance to help all of them along the way.

“Whether its the way they coach or they live their life, or the way that they’re a mom, or whatever profession they’re in, I hope that they can look back and say, you know what, sometimes times are tough, sometimes times are good, but I can hang in there and I can do this, said Petree.”

The McMurry Volleyball team is 11-3 on the season so far, and they are hitting the road for a showdown with Sul Ross State this weekend.