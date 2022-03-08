ASC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Najwa Campbell, So., McMurry

McMurry sophomore Najwa Campbell (Conroe, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

Campbell posted the top Division III 100 meter hurdle time of 15.17 seconds at the Trinity Invitational, placing second overall.

She was also 11th in the 400 meter hurdles in 1:14.91.

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Logan Haller, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior Logan Haller (Austin, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Haller won the high jump at the Trinity Invitational, clearing 1.52 meters (4 ft-11.75 in.).

Her height ranks fifth in the Division III.

She also had a triple jump of 11.06 meters (36 ft.-3.5 in.), ranking third in the country and a long jump of 4.76 meters (15 ft.-7.5 in.).

This is her second Athlete of the Week of the season and third of her career.