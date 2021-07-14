McMurry’s Carlos Martinez wins two ITA Regional Awards

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced its NCAA Division III Men’s Regional Awards for tennis on Wednesday, naming Carlos Martinez of McMurry University for two accolades.

Martinez earned both the ITA Most Improved Senior and the ITA Senior Player of the Year in the West Region. He was the only player to win two regional awards in the nation.

Every year the ITA recognizes coaches and players for their excellence on the court and in their communities throughout the season.

The Division III Playing Awards include: Wilson ITA Coach of the Year, ITA Assistant Coach of the Year, Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship, ITA Rookie of the Year, ITA Most Improved Senior, ITA Senior Player of the Year, and ITA Community Service Award.

The national award winners will be announced tomorrow, July 15.

In addition to these two awards, Martinez was also an ITA All-American, the American Southwest Conference West Division MVP and a five-time ASC Player of the Week this season – the most POTW awards in single-season conference history.