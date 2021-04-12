McMurry’s Chance collects ASC Softball Pitcher of the Week award

RICHARDSON, Texas – McMurry University senior pitcher Bekah Chance was named the American Southwest Conference West Division Pitcher of the Week by the league office on Monday.

Last Friday, Chance pitched 7.0 shutout innings in a 1-0 extra innings victory over Concordia Texas.

Chance scattered five hits, all singles, with three walks and three strikeouts in the outing before turning it over to teammate Kinleigh Stotts to hold the shutout in the eighth.

McMurry has now won ASC West Pitcher of the Week four straight times, with Stotts winning the award the last three weeks.

Chance, a former standout at Clyde High School, is a first time winner of the award.

With last weekend’s series win over CTX, McMurry (16-7, 12-6) owns a two-game lead in the West Division standings ahead of Sul Ross State (10-8, 10-6).

Chance and the War Hawks will be back at Edwards Field this weekend for a three-game series with Mary Hardin-Baylor (17-11, 11-7) on April 16-17.