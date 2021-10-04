McMurry’s Dee Robinson tabbed ASC Special Teams Player of the Week

RICHARDSON, Texas – For the first time in his career, junior running back and return specialist Dee Robinson represented McMurry University with a weekly award as he was named American Southwest Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

Robinson – a two-time all-conference honorable mention – returned the opening kickoff for a 90 yard touchdown against No. 7 Hardin-Simmons. He split the defense and barreled over a would be tackler at midfield, staying on his feet and following lead blocker Jermond Lovely to the end zone.

The opening score gave McMurry an early lead against the nationally-ranked Cowboys, which lasted through halftime and early into the third quarter.

Robinson finished with three kickoff returns for 126 yards and a score. The junior running back from Rice, Texas also added seven carries for 22 yards and three catches for 15 yards.

For the season, Robinson has 45 carries for 111 yards and a team-leading three rushing touchdowns. He is also averaging 36.75 yards per kick return to lead the squad.

Additionally, Robinson is the first ASC Special Teams Player of the Week for McMurry since punt returner Decorian Johnson on October 16, 2016.

The War Hawks have a bye week this week and return to action on Saturday, Oct. 16 for Homecoming against Austin College. Kickoff in Abilene is set for 1 p.m.