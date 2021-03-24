McMurry’s earned experience matters most this spring season

The McMurry War Hawks are near the end of the abbreviated spring football season.

Head coach Jordan Neal’s team is young and struggled through the first four games with just one win.

It’s not ideal, but who won and lost these five games is not as important as the young players on the team getting experience for the fall of 2021.

Jordan Neal said, “We are definitely looking forward to getting to the fall where things are more routine. We are looking at these games as bonus opportunities to get better. That’s the way we have treated it from day one. We haven’t been worried or focused on the results. We want to win. We want to go out there and compete. We are looking forward to another opportunity to close it out strong against Louisiana College.”

Ryan Miller said, “I thought it was really good. Yeah, we didn’t win many games, but it’s a learning experience for our freshmen, and it’s good to see film and get what these freshmen have. Next season, we have more development for our freshman class.”

The War Hawks finish up on Saturday in Pineville, Louisiana against Louisiana College.

McMurry enters the game with a 1-3 record. Louisiana College is 2-2.