RICHARDSON, TEX. – McMurry University’s women’s basketball program was represented on the American Southwest Conference’s Player of the Week honors for the week of Jan. 16-22.

Sophomore guard/forward Emily Holland (Mansfield, Texas) produced her first set of back-to-back 20 points or more totals this season, doing so for the second time in her career. Holland notched 28 points that included four three-pointers and a 6-for-7 effort at the free throw line in a narrow road win at LeTourneau on Jan. 19 that snapped a five-game skid. She followed that with 21 points at East Texas Baptist on Jan. 21 to stretch her current string of double-figure scoring outings to four.

Holland is a combined four-time 2022-23 ASC weekly awardee earning two accolades each in women’s soccer and women’s basketball.