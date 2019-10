McMurry junior midfielder Miguel Esteban Jr. (Houston, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Men’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Esteban scored his first career hat trick last Thursday against No. 25 Belhaven, helping his team open conference play with a 4-1 victory against the Blazers.

For an encore, he went on to score the second goal of a 5-0 victory against Louisiana College, tallying four goals for the week.